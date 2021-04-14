New bill aimed to get firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers enters Colorado House Judiciary Committee

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the Colorado House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in support of House Bill 21-1255. This bill would reportedly help keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.

The bill addresses expanding on and clarifying procedures to surrender of guns by someone who has a domestic violence-related protection order issued against them.

“Limiting access to firearms for those subject to domestic violence-related protection orders is a commonsense health and safety measure,” said Weiser. “By clarifying requirements already in place, this bill takes important steps to help ensure that the firearm relinquishment process is fair, straightforward, and can help save lives of domestic violence survivors in our state.”

The bill also taks about a “boyfriend loophole” stating the duty to surrender guns after a protective order was put into place would apply to current and former spouses, cohabitants, and to current and former unmarried couples. This extends current protections to cover all intimate partners subject to domestic violence protection orders, regardless of marital status. It also will reportedly prohibit the requirement from transferring guns to a private party that lives in the same residence.

The Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board says 70 people died in 2019 from domestic violence incidents, and gunshot wounds accounted for nearly two-thirds of those deaths. In a report released in 2020, the board recommended prohibiting domestic violence perpetrators from possessing firearms.

In 2013, the the General Assembly passed the Senate Bill 13-197 that would help protect the safety of survivors of domestic violence. Since then, stakeholders identified aspects of the law in need of clarification.

