Mayor says no COVID-19 capacity limits for businesses expected in Colorado Springs starting Friday, but there could be social distancing requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mayor of Colorado Springs is confident there will be no capacity limits in place for businesses in El Paso County starting Friday as the State is expected to give more control to local governments and public health agencies when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. However, there could still be social distancing requirements put in place.

11 News spoke with Mayor John Suthers Thursday afternoon. According to Suthers, he’s been in talks with the governor and has reason to believe the option of capacity limits will be given to local governments starting Friday. Pueblo County health officials decided to stick with capacity limits, in line with the State’s COVID-19 Dial 3.0. Douglas County commissioners voted on Wednesday to allow businesses and churches to decide their own capacity limits. Mayor Suthers expects there will be no restrictions in El Paso County other than what state officials put in place on Friday. State officials and the Governor’s Office would only publicly confirm the COVID-19 Dial is “evolving” to give more control at the local level. The State has yet to announce specifics.

In short, the mayor added the State is expected to announce the COVID-19 Dial will soon be considered “advisory” and no longer mandated.

Mayor Suthers believes the guidance from the State could also include some social distancing measures for indoor public spaces. The mask mandate is also still in effect statewide until May 3. If city and county leaders are concerned about hospitalization rates tied to COVID-19, they could put other restrictions in place.

El Paso County Public Health has been emphasizing that guidance put in place on Friday will depend on the rules the state puts in place or alters.

“With minimal level of mortality level and not overburdening of our healthcare system it needs to be left to people making their own judgements and exercising their own personal responsibility,” Mayor Suthers explained.

Mayor Suthers continued to push the public to get vaccinated to help keep Colorado Springs open.

Click here for information on how you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.

