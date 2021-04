Free Entrance Day for National Parks on April 17

(KKTV) - Saturday marks one of six days this year that people can gain free entrance to National Parks in the United States!

PARTICIPATING PARKS IN COLORADO:

-Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

-Colorado National Monument

-Dinosaur National Monument

-Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

-Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve

-Hovenweep National Monument

-Mesa Verde National Park

-Rocky Mountain National Park

April 17 will mark the first day of “National Park Week.” The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenities or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

Other “Free Entrance Days” include:

January 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (ALREADY OCCURRED)

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

