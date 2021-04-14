Douglas County commissioners vote to allow businesses and churches to decide their own capacity limits

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting on Friday, Douglas County commissioners announced business owners and churches in their county will be able to set their own capacity limits.

The announcement came after a 3-0 vote by the Board of County Commissioners to opt-out of a Tric-County Public Health Department order. The resolution for Douglas County can be read at the bottom of this article. The governor’s office announced more control for COVID-19 restrictions will be given to local governments and public health agencies on April 16.

However, a release by the county adds the mask order issued by the Governor’s Office is still in place until at least May 3, 2021. In addition to the statewide mask order, an additional CDPHE order is expected that will limit indoor non-seated gatherings to no more than 500.

“We trust our citizens and businesses to think and act for themselves to protect their lives and livelihoods,” a statement by the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners reads. “In lieu of further orders, we will continue to encourage strong public health recommendations, good hygiene, and the choice to be vaccinated.”

Pueblo County officials announced on Tuesday that they will continue to follow the State’s COVID-19 Dial Framework, with some exemptions.

Part of the resolution by Douglas County Commissioners reads, “despite public health recommendations, the state ‘Dial’ continues to overemphasize positivity and incidence rate over severity metrics such as deaths and hospitalizations.”

