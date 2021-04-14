Advertisement

Denver relaxing several COVID-19 restrictions on Friday

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.(CDPHE)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor Hancock announced the City and County of Denver is relaxing several public helath orders related to COVID-19. Denver officials say they are trying to find the balance between being able to further open public-life and being able to maintain public health.

Starting Friday, the City and County of Denver is revising their mask order to remove the requirement for face coverings in outdoor settings. Masks will still need to be worn indoors by anyone over the age of three and people on public and shared transportation. Denver will also be moving from the ‘level yellow’ to ‘level blue’ on the State’s COVID-19 dial, which will relax restrictions and provide some capacity limits for outdoor events.

Both of these orders will be in effect for the next 30 days and Denver officials will re-evaluate whether it needs to be extended or not.

You can watch the full press conference here:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness
Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an...
Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
Police identify victim killed in weekend shooting in Colorado Springs
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
WATCH: Colorado governor gives update on State’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday
Luis Guzman-Rincon, 29.
ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
2 More Waves of Snow through Friday
More light snow tonight, better chance tomorrow night
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’
Right now, CSUtilities says 31 people are in the class to learn how to repair and install...
WATCH: Colorado Springs Utilities begins lineman training