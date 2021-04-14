Denver relaxing several COVID-19 restrictions on Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor Hancock announced the City and County of Denver is relaxing several public helath orders related to COVID-19. Denver officials say they are trying to find the balance between being able to further open public-life and being able to maintain public health.

Denver will be issuing a new Public Health Order. Effective Fri, 4/16, Denver will adopt “Level Blue” capacity limits for most indoor categories such as restaurants, offices, and retail. Find our Public Health Orders and response at https://t.co/pXT57Ry7r1 pic.twitter.com/xutEj74EbM — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) April 14, 2021

Starting Friday, the City and County of Denver is revising their mask order to remove the requirement for face coverings in outdoor settings. Masks will still need to be worn indoors by anyone over the age of three and people on public and shared transportation. Denver will also be moving from the ‘level yellow’ to ‘level blue’ on the State’s COVID-19 dial, which will relax restrictions and provide some capacity limits for outdoor events.

Both of these orders will be in effect for the next 30 days and Denver officials will re-evaluate whether it needs to be extended or not.

