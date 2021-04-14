CDPHE unable to verify COVID-19 vaccines given at a Colorado Springs clinic, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine at one Colorado Springs clinic is being alerted to new guidance as an investigation continues.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced on Friday that Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County is currently suspended from the COVID vaccination program. On Tuesday, CDPHE is reporting they are unable to verify if the vaccines administered previously at the site were viable because the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage.

The suspension impacted about 7,000 appointments that were scheduled. It isn’t clear how many people received a vaccine recently at the clinic.

CDPHE consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and recommends the following:

For people who received one dose at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic:

If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

-Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma,

-and Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)

If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:

-Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

-Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

**If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

-Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

-Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

Records show that most patients only received one dose at the site, but for people who received two doses at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic the CDC and CDPHE recommends:

-If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

-If you received two doses of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

-If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive one additional dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

“Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity,” part of a release from the State Joint Information Center reads.

