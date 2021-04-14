Authorities ask for help finding the owner of a dog left for dead in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are asking for help in identifying the owner or owners of a dog that was left clinging to life in Denver.

Tragically, the dog had to be humanely euthanized because of the condition it was left in. Authorities have reason to believe this wasn’t a stray. There is currently an open animal cruelty/neglect case open.

The dog was impounded on Sunday from the 600 block of N. Quitman Street. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.

“The dog was found severely matted, extremely emaciated, and in a very dirty state,” a poster from Crimestoppers reads. “The dog was having difficulty walking and breathing. The dog also had hair completely removed along the entire length of its tail.”

Despite emergency veterinary treatment, there was nothing that could be done to save the animal’s life. If you have information that could help authorities you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

#Denver, do you have any information about this animal cruelty case or this robbery? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/eFkqe4TUtt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2021

