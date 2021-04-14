Advertisement

Aurora boy, 12, dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’

Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early on he might make a great church pastor.(Source: Family photos, KCNC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - A 12-year-old boy from suburban Denver has died after his family said he tried a TikTok challenge that dared people to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

An obituary published online says Joshua Haileyesus died on Saturday. His family says he had been hospitalized since March 22 and was taken off life support after 19 days.

KCNC-TV reported that Joshua’s twin brother found him passed out in the bathroom of the family’s home in the suburb of Aurora.

TikTok has expressed sympathy for the boy and his family and says the site promptly removes content that promotes dangerous behavior.

