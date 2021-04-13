Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado governor gives update on State’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday

Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado COVID-19 graphic(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Governor Polis was joined by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and John Douglas, Executive Director, Tri-County Health Department.

You can watch below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an...
Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad
Luis Guzman-Rincon, 29.
ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Top from left: Johnathan Guenther, James Harry, Joseph Dimes Bottom from left: Nicholas...
6 arrested in El Paso County for alleged child sex crimes
Monday's Most Wanted for April 12, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 12

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: Leaders in Pueblo County provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions
Greeley Stampede.
Greeley Stampede returning this summer
This is a picture of missing 82-year-old Antonio Martinez.
MISSING: Senior alert issued Tuesday afternoon for man last seen in Littleton
Vaccine
UCHealth allowing Coloradans to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment