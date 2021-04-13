Advertisement

Three military bases in Colorado Springs participate in training exercises starting Tuesday

Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever AFB and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be doing...
Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever AFB and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be doing training exercises from Tuesday until Thursday, April 15.(Schriever Air Force Base)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever AFB and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be doing training exercises from Tuesday until Thursday, April 15. The military base says the first time all three bases will exercise together as part of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison.

Residents in the area may hear simulated gunshots, loud booms and sirens or see smoke while the training is happening.

The exercise is intended to make sure military forces have the proper techniques, tactics and procedures to protect missions and on-base communities.

Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander says this excercise is a very important opportunity for miliary personel. “It’s extremely important that our installations participate in exercises. This is a great opportunity to test our readiness and ensure our no-fail missions continue in the face of real-world emergency scenarios” said Smith.

People traveling on and off base might experience temporary gate closures and blocked areas of roads on base. Army & Air Force Exchange Service facilities plan to stay open throughout the training.

