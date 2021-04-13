Teller County Sheriff’s patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver Monday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver crossed over the median and hit a deputy’s patrol car head-on.

Close call for one of our patrol deputies tonight. Suspected DUI driver crossed over median and struck him head-on. Both drivers transported to local hospitals in good condition. #tellerstrong #tcso pic.twitter.com/qfR8LDo9E3 — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 13, 2021

Both drivers were reportedly taken to the hopsital and are expected to be ok. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

