Teller County Sheriff’s patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver Monday night

The Teller County Sheriff’s office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver crossed over the median and hit a deputy’s patrol car head-on.

Both drivers were reportedly taken to the hopsital and are expected to be ok. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

