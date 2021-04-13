Pueblo police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery at the Power Credit Union near Evans Avenue and Jones Avenue in Pueblo Tuesday morning.
Police say the suspect left in a silver sedan. No one was injured in the robbery.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Pueblo Police at (719)-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers tip line at 542-STOP (542-7867).
