Pueblo County moves forward with construction of new jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Board of County Commisioners approved a resolution for the construction of the new Pueblo County jail and the extension of Joe Martinez Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to commisioners, the construction of the new jail will cost the county between 90 and 96 million dollars which will come from lease purchased funding, allowing the county to repay itself for the costs.

The new jail will reportedly have 650-670 beds, heightened security and other features the current jail does not have, some of which include an infirmory and will be powered by solar energy. Commisioners say this new jail will help save taxpayers money instead of using it to replace items in the current jail.

Commissioners also talked about the extension of JOe Martinez Boulevard in Pueblo, saying this will cost between 19 and 26 million dollars. Funding for this will also come from lease purchased financing and sales-tax from the 2019 increase in the retail marijuana sales tax.

The projected imeline for these projects is as followed:

-Lease financing expected to be done by Fall 2021

-Ground breaking for the jail expected by fall 2022

-New jail construction done by fall 2024

-Joe Martinez Boulevard extension expected to be completed by early 2024

