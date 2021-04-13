Pueblo County expected to stay in ‘Level Yellow’ under State’s COVID-19 Dial

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials in Pueblo County are trusting in the Dial put in place by state officials when it comes to the battle against COVID-19.

The governor’s office recently announced changes are coming to the State’s COVID-19 Dial on Friday giving local government and health departments more control. The dial was put in place to standardize different levels of “openness” at the county level. Officials at the state level say it is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the urgent need to contain the virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Pueblo County’s Board of Health approved a new public health order that states they will continue to make use of COVID-19 Dial 3.0. In the public health order, modifications are allowed. The public health order has yet to be signed but is expected to go into effect Friday morning.

One major exception to Level Yellow Pueblo County health leaders put in place impacts outdoor events of less than 500 people. If there is an outdoor event of this size, organizers can submit a plan to PDPHE for review and approval.

Part of the order lays out restrictions that will be in place, pending new orders from the governor:

1. Pueblo County shall utilize the State’s COVID-19 Dial 3.0 as a tool to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Pueblo County shall be required to follow the restrictions outlined in each level of the COVID-19 Dial 3.0, subject to the following exceptions:

a) Outdoor activities involving groups of less than 500 people shall not be subject to the restrictions on the Covid-19 Dial. Any plans for outdoor events involving more than 500 people shall be submitted to the PDPHE for review and approval.

b) Businesses that are certified through the 5 Star Certification Program are not required to follow the 6 feet distancing requirements.

2. As stated in the COVID-19 Dial, businesses that are certified through the 5 Star Certification Program may operate at capacity restrictions that are one level higher than the current level of restrictions within the County, with the exception of Level Purple.

3. PDPHE reserves the right to further modify any level of the COVID-19 Dial and Pueblo County’s placement on the dial based upon the unique circumstances and metrics of Pueblo County.

4. Metrics to be considered when determining adjustments to the COVID-19 dial and Pueblo County’s placement on the dial include, but are not limited to, the percentage of vaccinated 3 residents age 16 or older in Pueblo County and the capacity of local hospitals (Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary Corwin Medical Center) to serve patients.

5. Unless otherwise ordered by Governor Polis, as of April 16, 2021 Pueblo County shall remain on Level Yellow of the COVID-19 Dial, subject to the exceptions referenced in the above Section 1. The requirements regarding Level Yellow and all other levels of the COVID-19 Dial are attached hereto and incorporated herein as Exhibit A. (see draft public health order at the bottom of this article)

6. Unless otherwise ordered by Governor Polis, this Order will become effective at 12:00 a.m. on April 16, 2021 and end at 12:00 a.m. on May 15, 2021, and shall apply to the entirety of Pueblo County, including the City of Pueblo and all towns within the County.

7. Anyone failing to comply with this Order shall be subject to the penalties contained in Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 25-1-516 and 18-1.3-501 including a fine of up to five thousand dollars ($5,000) and imprisonment in jail for up to eighteen (18) months. Violators may also be subject to civil penalties and remedies such as suspension or revocation of a business license.

8. This Order is intended to be and shall be read and construed in harmony with and [in] addition to all federal, state and local laws and orders related to COVID-19. To the extent any federal, state or local orders or laws are more restrictive than what is set forth herein, such orders or laws control.

9. Issuance of this Order is necessary for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.

10. If any part of this Order is deemed invalid, the remainder of the Order shall not be affected and shall continue in full force and effect.

