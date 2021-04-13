Motorcycle driver facing DUI charges after crash Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were called to the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a motorcycle failed to navigate the turn from Powers Boulevard, hitting the curb and throwing the driver off the bike. The driver, identified as Weston Vander Kolk, was injured from being thrown.

Kolk is facing charges for driving under the influence and careless driving.

No one else was injured in the crash.

