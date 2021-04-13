Advertisement

MISSING: Senior alert issued Tuesday afternoon for man last seen in Littleton

This is a picture of missing 82-year-old Antonio Martinez.
This is a picture of missing 82-year-old Antonio Martinez.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a senior alert for Antonio Martinez Tuesday afternoon. He was reportedly last seen near the 7600 block of Rampart Way in Littleton on Monday at 12 p.m.

CBI says Martinez has a cognitive imparment and could be trying to get to Texas. He reportedly has a 1986 blue Lincoln town car with an IL license plate of Q371108.

A picture of Martinez can be found at the top of this article.

If you see him, call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (303)-660-7500

