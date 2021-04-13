Advertisement

Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend; arrest warrant issued

By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police in Philadelphia issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend, whose body was recovered nearly a week after she was reported missing.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Monday there are two suspects involved in the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, who was four months pregnant with her second child. Her body was found April 5 in a wooded area in southwest Philadelphia. She was initially reported missing March 30.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brice’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, whom police believe fatally shot the victim. Authorities don’t have any information about his whereabouts.

Smith’s friend and alleged co-conspirator, 21-year-old Tylydiah Garnett, was arrested Saturday. Officials say she can be seen on video helping dispose of Brice’s body.

“I don’t know if anybody else has this joke. I have joked sometimes with friends that if I ever needed to hide a body who I’d call. I don’t know if anyone’s ever heard that phrase. It sounds terrible. But this is that person,” said Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey.

Officials say shortly after trying to cover up the crime, Garnett fled to Miami before being taken into police custody.

“She literally has a dead woman, who was pregnant, and she’s loading that body into her car, purchasing the gasoline, then fleeing to Florida afterwards,” Lightsey said.

Garnett faces charges of arson, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy. The district attorney’s office asked she be held without bail, but a judge set the amount at $75,000.

