Greeley Stampede returning this summer

Greeley Stampede.
Greeley Stampede.(Greeley Stampede)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest rodeo events in the region is returning this summer.

Officials with the Greeley Stampede shared a brief announcement on Tuesday stating the event would be back from June 24 to July 4. It isn’t clear what COVID restrictions could be in place, event organizers would only say planning is underway.

“We are thrilled to finally say we are officially having a Stampede in 2021,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager, “But we still have a lot of work to do.”

Tickets were not available as of Tuesday.

The Greeley Stampede has been working hard making plans and collaborating with the city and state,” commented City of Greeley Mayor, John Gates. “We are confident that the Stampede is creating an event that will be safe and entertaining for our community.”

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will be held at Island Grove Park in Greeley.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

