Five suspects arrested for string of robberies across Colorado Springs since January

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested five suspects reportedly involved in a string of robberies across the city since January.

Those indiviuals were identified as Jourdain Espinoza, Colee Fullerton, Jonathan Pohlman, Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez, and Bennie Howard.

The robberies reportedly happened at the following locations:

01/27/2021 Key Bank, 3605 Hartsel Drive

01/27/2021 Key Bank, 5725 North Academy Boulevard

02/02/2021 First Bank, 1010 West Baptist Road, Monument CO

02/06/2021 TCF Bank, 2930 South Academy Boulevard

03/06/2021 First Bank, 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

03/20/2021 TCF Bank, 7239 North Academy Boulevard

03/27/2021 First Bank, 5815 Constitution Avenue

Anyone with information or who might have been a witness to these robberies, should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.