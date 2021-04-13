Colorado pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after joint FDA and CDC announcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force announced Tuesday they are temporarily pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. State officials are doing this out of an abundance of caution after the CDC and FDA released a joint statement saying the vaccine could cause blood clots.

CDPHE says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only makes up a small portion of Colorado’s weekly vaccine allocation.

Federal officials got reports of six individuals in the U.S. who got rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine, but say “these adverse events appear to be extremely rare”.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC stated Tuesday.

Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago are reportedly at low risk of serious side effects. Anyone who recieved the Johnson & Johnson within the last three weeks and Johnson & Johnson develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday, April 14, to further review the cases and assess their potential significance, and the Food and Drug Administration will continue to investigate. The state will share additional information on how this affects Coloradans as soon as it becomes available.

The state’s mobile vaccination buses,administering only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, were cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

