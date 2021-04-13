Colorado College hockey ushers in new era with introduction of coach Kris Mayotte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The changing of the guard is official.

Monday at Colorado College’s El Pomar Sports Center, Kris Mayotte was introduced as the new head coach of Tigers hockey.

“I’m here to build a championship program that all Tigers alumni, players, and fans can be proud of,” Mayotte said at the podium. “When I was in college, this was the place to be. The teams here were big time teams. There was a lot of depth, a lot of great people, and it’s something I think we can get back to here quickly.”

Mayotte is the 15th head coach in CC hockey history. He replaces head coach Mike Haviland, who parted ways with the school after seven seasons. In his introductory press conference, Mayotte said he believed CC was one of the elite programs in the country, and stressed his desire to turn the program around.

“CC offers the complete package. The incredible tradition of winning and producing NHL’ers, world class education, and playing in the best conference in college hockey,” Mayotte said.

“This is a unique opportunity to re-engage the school with its historic hockey program. I can’t want to see the response, the energy, and the momentum.”

Colorado College introduced Kris Mayotte as its 15th head hockey coach on Monday, April 12. Posted by Colorado College Tiger Hockey on Monday, April 12, 2021

Mayotte comes to Colorado College after two years as an assistant coach with the University of Michigan. Mayotte helped the Wolverines to a No. 3 national ranking in the 2020-21 season. Mayotte also spent five seasons coaching at Providence, and was on the staff during the Friars 2015 NCAA National Championship.

The Tigers have not recorded a winning season since 2011-2012, with Haviland’s tenure coming to an end after a 67-153-22 record. At the start of the 2021 season, the Tigers will play at the new Ed Robson Arena. Mayotte expressed his excitement about playing in the shiny new digs, as well as welcoming fans back to watch CC hockey, too.

“Just walking through it you can feel a certain energy in there. You can start to envision what game nights are gonna be there with a sold out crowd. It’s going to be a tough place to play for people, and we’re excited to welcome them in.”

