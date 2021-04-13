Advertisement

UCHealth allowing Coloradans to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

General scheduling is available to everyone 18 and older via the health system’s website and online patient portal
Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth is now offering online self-scheduling for Colorado residents 18 and older looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine. People are able to choose an appointment time and clinic location that is most convenient to them. UCHealth’s clinics are prepared to give up to 40,000 vaccinations each week.

You do not need to be a UCHealth patient to recieve the vaccine from them. Directions on how to scehulde your appointment are below:

To find available appointments, you can use My Health Connection, click on Appointments > Schedule Appointment. Anyone who does not have a My Health Connection account can create one here.

UCHealth’s vaccine hotline is also available for people who do not have access to a smartphone or computer in English at 720.462.2255 and Spanish (Español) at 844.945.2508.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth, says it’s important that everyone who wants a vaccine can easily get one, and for those who are hesitant, she has one piece of advice.

“The vaccine has proven to be very safe, and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well. If you have concerns, please talk to your provider or to people who have already received their vaccine. Ask them their experience and what it was like. These personal stories from friends and family are very helpful to those who may have questions,”says Dr. Barron.

For more information about the vaccine from UCHealth, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an...
Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad
Luis Guzman-Rincon, 29.
ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Top from left: Johnathan Guenther, James Harry, Joseph Dimes Bottom from left: Nicholas...
6 arrested in El Paso County for alleged child sex crimes
Monday's Most Wanted for April 12, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 12

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: Leaders in Pueblo County provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions
Greeley Stampede.
Greeley Stampede returning this summer
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
WATCH: Colorado governor gives update on State’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday
This is a picture of missing 82-year-old Antonio Martinez.
MISSING: Senior alert issued Tuesday afternoon for man last seen in Littleton