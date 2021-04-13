UCHealth allowing Coloradans to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth is now offering online self-scheduling for Colorado residents 18 and older looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine. People are able to choose an appointment time and clinic location that is most convenient to them. UCHealth’s clinics are prepared to give up to 40,000 vaccinations each week.

You do not need to be a UCHealth patient to recieve the vaccine from them. Directions on how to scehulde your appointment are below:

To find available appointments, you can use My Health Connection, click on Appointments > Schedule Appointment. Anyone who does not have a My Health Connection account can create one here.

UCHealth’s vaccine hotline is also available for people who do not have access to a smartphone or computer in English at 720.462.2255 and Spanish (Español) at 844.945.2508.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth, says it’s important that everyone who wants a vaccine can easily get one, and for those who are hesitant, she has one piece of advice.

“The vaccine has proven to be very safe, and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well. If you have concerns, please talk to your provider or to people who have already received their vaccine. Ask them their experience and what it was like. These personal stories from friends and family are very helpful to those who may have questions,”says Dr. Barron.

