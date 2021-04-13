Advertisement

CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak

The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ground turkey products that appear to have led to an outbreak of salmonella.

At least 28 people in 12 states have gotten sick in connection to the raw meat items, according to the CDC. No one has died, but two people have been hospitalized.

The products were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.

While the items are no longer in stores, they could be in customers’ freezers. Any remaining product should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment within a week.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to these illnesses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an...
Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Luis Guzman-Rincon, 29.
ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado
Monday's Most Wanted for April 12, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 12
Top from left: Johnathan Guenther, James Harry, Joseph Dimes Bottom from left: Nicholas...
6 arrested in El Paso County for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

4.12.21
Continued cool and unsettled pattern
Stock photo of police lights.
Motorcycle driver facing DUI charges after crash Monday afternoon
The Teller County Sheriff’s office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.
Teller County Sheriff’s patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver Monday night
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Attack on Iran’s Natanz plant muddies US-Iran nuclear talks
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports