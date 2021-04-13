Advertisement

Broncos collectively decline OTAs, citing inadequate safety protocols

(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have decided as a team to not attend offseason workouts, cornered with the lack of COVID-19 protocols in place to keep players healthy.

The Broncos released a statement through the National Football League Players Association Tuesday, saying “without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense to us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period.”

Voluntary offseason workouts are set to begin April 19. The Broncos were the first team to publicly decline participating in OTA’s, followed shortly by the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday afternoon. Seattle’s statement added that “a virtual offseason is best for everyone’s protection.” The NFLPA has encouraged teams to conduct all offseason programs virtually.

The NFL released a memo Tuesday requiring all staffers working in close contact with players to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, expect for strict exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

