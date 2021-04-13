Advertisement

About 75 gallons of diesel fuel spills on a Colorado Springs roadway on Tuesday

Diesel spill in Colorado Springs 4/13/21.
Diesel spill in Colorado Springs 4/13/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hazmat crew was called to a fuel spill Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting a diesel tank was punctured on a semi and leaked about 75 gallons of fuel on the ground. This happened along Verde Drive just off S. Academy Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. Verde drive was closed from S. Academy to Zebulon Drive as crews worked to clean up the spill and remove about 50 gallons from the tank.

According to CSFD, a car hit the truck carrying the fuel at about 3:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Down the hill, not far from the crash site, is a city storm drain. Capt. Mike Smaldino with CSFD noted crews were able to keep the fuel from reaching the drain.

“If we can catch it and keep it here on the street and ground that’s a lot better than once it starts getting into the water,” Capt. Smaldino said of the fuel spill. “Then it gets into the creeks and that becomes a whole other issue.”

Another company was contacted to help with the clean-up efforts.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was at the scene for about two hours. Verde Road was back open Tuesday night.

