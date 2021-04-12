Woman arrested in connection with multiple explosive devices planted across Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is now facing charges after multiple explosive devices were planted across Trinidad.

Media outlet All Things 81082 was the first to announce the arrest of Leah Armijo. You can see her mugshot, obtained by All Things 81082, at the bottom of this article.

Investigators connected Leah to the case against Jonathon Armijo. Armijo is suspected of planting explosive devices in Trinidad, including one device that seriously injured a 22-year-old man. Armijo is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of possession/use of an explosive device. 11 News was there when Armijo was taken into custody on Feb. 8, less than a day after the second of two explosions happened within city limits. The first explosion happened on Feb. 5 at a Walmart parking lot, according to arrest papers. The second explosion happened on Feb. 7 at the Trinidad Apartments and nearly claimed the life of a man.

According to the arrest papers, Leah helped Armijo by writing a note that was used with the explosive device at the Trinidad Apartments. The note on the box read, “Sissy Mom + Dad’s rings! DO NOT LOSE! See you at the wedding!” Leah was taken into custody on Thursday for first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, possession/use of an explosive or incendiary device, and conspiracy to commit possession/use of explosive or incendiary device.

It isn’t clear why Leah’s arrest came more than two months after Jonathon’s.

Leah posted a $45,000 bond the same day she was arrested.

Wife of Trinidad Bomber Arrested Leah Marie Armijo, 28, was taken into custody for the following charges: 18-3-202... Posted by All Things 81082 on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.