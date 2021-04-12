2 Colorado Springs men craft plaques honoring Boulder shooting victims and Officer Eric Talley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Support for the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers continues to pour in. For two local Colorado Springs men, instead of flowers or notes, they wanted to donate something more personal.

Brandon Wyckoff, owner of Wyckoff’s Workshop, and his partner Scott Morehead immediately got to work designing, building, and hand painting wooden plaques.

One plaque is etched with the name of each victim in the shooting. The men hope to donate it to the CEO of King Soopers and one day hang it at the entrance of the Table Mesa King Soopers to make sure the names of those lost are never forgotten.

“I wanna make sure that the community knows that those people will never be forgotten, along with Officer Talley,” said Wyckoff.

The two, both retired military, wanted to start a business to honor men and women in uniform. Because of their law enforcement and military background, they also wanted to specifically honor Officer Eric Talley, one of the victims.

“We really want to highlight Officer Talley because that individual ran in and saved countless lives.”

They made nine plaques with Officer Talley’s badge and badge number. One will go to the Boulder Police Department, one to Mrs. Talley, and seven small plaques will go to each one of Officer Talley’s children.

“The kids have to grow up and remember something about her dad. That was like to the heart,” said Morehead.

7 plaques donated to the children of Officer Eric Talley (295) two larges one to Mrs. Talley and other to the agency Boulder Police Department Posted by Wyckoff's Workshop on Sunday, March 28, 2021

The men say they wanted to go just a step further to make sure the family had something physical they could each personally use to remember their father, husband, and officer.

“These men and women to check that out and say they’re willing to sacrifice their life for people they don’t even know in the community for the common good of the community, that says a lot about them, so it’s really driving, burning passion for me to help those people.”

The two will be delivering the plaques to the Boulder Police Department themselves.

Wyckoff’s Workshop has also made several plaques for local Colorado Springs heroes including El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, who died in 2018.

To take a look at their work, click here.

