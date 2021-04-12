Advertisement

Tow truck causes crash in I-25 ‘gap’ during morning commute

An aerial view of a multi-car collision on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur on April 12, 2021.
An aerial view of a multi-car collision on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur on April 12, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - A tow truck driver lost control of their vehicle Monday morning, resulting in a multi-car crash smack in the middle of the I-25 “gap.”

According to troopers, the tow truck was passing the Greenland exit (167) at 6:24 a.m. when the driver crashed into several nearby vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The collision shut down all northbound lanes for about an hour during the morning commute.

A spokesperson with State Patrol said it’s still unclear why the driver lost control of their vehicle. The driver may have been towing one or more cars at the time of the crash. The spokesperson did not have an exact number of vehicles involved.

All lanes were back open before 7:45 a.m.

