Officer kicked multiple times during arrest attempt near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was injured while struggling with a suspect trying to escape arrest Sunday morning.

Police say the man was in the middle of destroying property when officers pulled up at a home on Farragut Avenue north of Memorial Park just before noon. A disturbance had been reported at the house. The officers’ presence did nothing to deter the suspect.

“While officers were on scene, the subject continued to damage property,” police said.

The suspect was equally combative as officers tried to detain him. After fighting and struggling with police, officers got him into custody. He promptly kicked an officer two times.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be fine. The suspect received a trip to the county jail. He has not been identified.

