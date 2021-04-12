NHL-best Avalanche reacquire F Carl Soderberg

DENVER -The NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Avalanche have reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

Colorado is atop the West Division and the league standings with 60 points through 41 games. General manager Joe Sakic added goaltending depth with trades for Devan Dubynk and Jonas Johansson in recent weeks.

“We’ve said it since the start of the year that our intention is to be a contender and to make a deep playoff run and to have a chance to win,” defenseman Ryan Graves said Saturday. “Whatever Joe thinks is going to help us win, give us the best chance to in, we’re definitely welcoming any additions to the team.”