Advertisement

Poll: 46% of Americans would like to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson run for president

‘If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people’
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – How does President Dwayne Johnson sound? A Piplsay poll published in Newsweek says 46% of Americans would like to see “The Rock” run for the White House.

Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” the actor and former professional wrestler said on Instagram over the weekend.

The poll asked if people would like to see Johnson and actor Matthew McConaughey run for president and Texas governor, respectively, since they both have shown interest in political office. About 29% of those polled said they were in favor of both running for office, with 17% saying only Johnson.

Another 12% said they only supported McConaughey.

Other Hollywood stars that Americans would like to see run for president include:

  • Angelina Jolie, 30%
  • Oprah Winfrey, 27%
  • Tom Hanks, 22%
  • Will Smith, 21%

Piplsay said the nationwide survey was conducted April 2 to 4 and received 30,138 online responses from individuals aged 18 years and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Joseph Pickering was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge...
14-year-old El Paso County boy remains missing; last seen Friday
COVID-19 in Colorado
Gov. Polis warns about possible 4th wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Firefighters responding to one of nearly a dozen fires set in dumpsters in downtown Colorado...
10 dumpster fires set across downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments

Latest News

Unsettled week ahead
Unsettled week ahead
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Amtrak does not have a timeline or cost in mind yet for the proposed route, but says they hope...
Amtrak proposes a route along the Front Range that would span from Cheyenne, WY to Pueblo, CO
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist