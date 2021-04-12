MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: April 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

That suspect, Joshua Thompson, 36, is described as a 5-foot-10 white male who weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Thompson has made multiple appearances on our wanted fugitives list.

Gary Stanley, 33, is accused of assault by strangulation and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male weighing 150 pounds, is 5-foot-10, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Suspect Khean Caballero is described as a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds. He faces charges of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon and burglary armed with weapon, as well as felony menacing with weapon.

Christian Gutierrez, 18, faces a laundry list of charges including aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, burglary involving assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and weapon possession by a previous offender. He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dy Nali Malik Gilbert is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. He also faces charges of burglary, menacing with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 21-year-old is described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul Gonzalez is wanted on charges of witness/victim intimidation, third-degree assault, menacing and harassment. The 25-year-old is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jeffrey Phillips, 61, is accused of attempted escape. Phillips is described as 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with graying blond hair and blue eyes. He is a white male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.