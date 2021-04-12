ICE reports the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A 29-year-old man, who ICE is reporting is a Mexican gang member and was on the ERO’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, was arrested in Colorado on Friday.

According to ICE, 29-year-old Luis Guzman-Rincon was in the U.S. illegally and has been convicted of attempted manslaughter. ICE provided a timeline on Guzman-Rincon:

-In August 2012, GUZMAN was convicted of murder 1 – extreme indifference and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

-In November 2015, Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.

-In April 2016, ICE ERO Denver placed a detainer on GUZMAN-Rincon with the Arapahoe County Jail.

-In September 2017, a criminal court found GUZMAN-Rincon guilty of manslaughter reckless attempt, and subsequently sentenced him to time served. Local authorities released GUZMAN-Rincon from custody, despite the ICE detainer.

ICE is reporting Guzman-Rincon is an “18th Street” gang member. His attempted manslaughter conviction comes from an incident where he reportedly fired shots from a pistol at a rival gang member, but hit an innocent bystander. ICE says the innocent bystander was a 16-year-old girl who was left paralyzed. He was sentenced three years for his role in the crime.

“We are committed to identifying and removing gang members and public safety threats from our community,” said John Fabbricatore, field office director, ERO Denver. “Guzman paralyzed a minor child while initiating gang violence. His reckless disregard for children placed him on the ICE Top Ten most wanted list and we made him a priority for arrest.”

Following his release in 2017, Guzman-Rincon was arrested in Aurora on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.