Homeowners, pets safe after destructive house fire in northwest Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and two pets are safe after a fire tore through a home on the Springs’ northwest side overnight.

Fire crews were called to Champagne Drive near 30th and Centennial a little after 3 a.m.

“We received multiple calls from homeowners in the area for the house on fire,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “First crew got here about 3:24, so about a five-minute response time for them. They reported heavy fire on the exterior of the home on the back side ... they had fire on the first and second floor and in the attic of the home as well.

The two occupants were able to escape.

“They were able to safely get out before we arrived on scene,” said McConnellogue.

The victims couldn’t find their pet cat and chicken while fleeing the burning home, but McConnellogue told 11 News firefighters were able to rescue both.

“We did end up finding two animals that we were able to safely get out from the lower level of the home. No injuries to the animals at all.”

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews were able to successfully locate the homeowners cat and are currently searching for hidden fire. pic.twitter.com/a2cf0ls11x — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2021

Both occupants suffered minor smoke inhalation but were able to be treated at the scene.

How the fire started remains under investigation. McConnellogue said it may have sparked outside the home.

“It definitely looked like it started on the exterior. Crews tried to initially go interior on the fire but were pushed back out just because of the amount of fire and just some of the hazards involved in that, so it kind of moved to a little bit of a defensive operation before we were able to go back inside.”

The house is currently not livable, according to firefighters. The back side of the house sustained significant damage that is going to take a long time to repair.

