6 arrested in El Paso County for alleged child sex crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six men were busted by law enforcement during an undercover prostitution sting in Colorado Springs.

The men are accused of trying to pay for sex with child victims.

“We’re proud to be a part of such an important operation with our partner agencies to help combat these horrific crimes,” said Capt. Bill Barkley, commander of the Smuggling, Trafficking, and Interdiction Section of the Colorado State Patrol.

The operation involved law enforcement from six agencies -- Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Springs Police Department, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office -- and took place in February. The following were arrested during the sting:

Patrick Martin, 32, facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution

Joseph Dimes, 31, facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution

Nicholas Fernandez, 42, facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution

Nathanael Martens, 27, facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution, attempt to influence a public servant, and conspiracy to commit robbery

James Harry, 31, facing charges of soliciting for child prostitution

Johnathan Guenther, 67, facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery (police say the robbery was in connection with the sex crimes investigation)

Leaders with the various agencies praised the work of the men and women involved in the investigation.

“Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are committed to working together to protect our state’s children from predators. From all of us at the Colorado Springs Police Department, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our partner agencies, without whom this operation would not have been possible,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski.

“By partnering with state and local law enforcement agencies we effectively target and prosecute child predators making our community safer,” said Steven Cagen, special agent in charge, HSI Denver. “Protecting children is one of our highest priorities and these arrests send a message to those who seek to prey on children, will find you and bring you to justice.”

“We will continue to aggressively pursue the predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable. Through this collaboration, our local law enforcement agencies have been able to provide fast, proactive, and comprehensive work to counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children. From all of us at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to thank our partners for their unwavering efforts to combat crimes against children,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

“What many people don’t understand is just how young these victims actually are, and how devastating an impact these events will have for the rest of their lives,” Barkley said.

