The first ‘Flavor of Pueblo Restaurant and Experience Week’ kicks off Sunday

Flavor of Pueblo restaurant and experience week is happening from April 11 -17, 2021.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit local businesses and restaurants, leaving a lasting impact they are still dealing with today.

Bianca Hicks, from the United Way of Pueblo County, wanted to do something to bring attention to the local gems in the community and get residents out to help support them. That’s when the “Flavor of Pueblo Restaurant and Experience Week” was created.

This event replaces an in-person event that was supposed to happen in March but had to be pushed back due to the current state of the pandemic.

“We typically have that event on the second Thursday of every March, and with COVID, it really forced us to look at that a little bit differently this year. We are still hoping to have that event in June, but in the meantime, we thought our restaurants, attractions and small business community has really been hurting in the last year. We thought since we have to postpone the gathering, let’s do this campaign in the middle,” said Hicks.

This event comes as Pueblo County moved back to the “level yellow” on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Participants should continue to follow COVID-19 precautions while participating in the event.

Organizers and companies have come up with a variety of options for participants and hope this event will bring the community out to help those in a time of need.

One thing I really love about Pueblo is the way that people come together in times of need. Whether it be you’re comfortable with going in person and dining in and limiting capacity, great! If you’re not, a lot of these locations have come up with really robust carry-out options and delivery options, gift cards,” said Hicks.

For a full list of all the businesses and restaurants involved in the Flavor of Pueblo Restaurant and Experience Week, click here.

The event goes from April 11 - 17. People participating in this event can share photos with the hashtag #FPREWeek, and by tagging United Way of Pueblo County.

