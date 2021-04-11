Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:20 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments
14-year-old Joseph Pickering was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge...
14-year-old El Paso County boy remains missing; last seen Friday
COVID-19 in Colorado
Gov. Polis warns about possible 4th wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado
Rene Miller photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background photo from KKTV on...
Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

Latest News

Unsettled week ahead
Unsettled week ahead
Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge