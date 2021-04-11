Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments
14-year-old Joseph Pickering was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge...
14-year-old El Paso County boy remains missing; last seen Friday
COVID-19 in Colorado
Gov. Polis warns about possible 4th wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado
Rene Miller photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background photo from KKTV on...
Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

Latest News

Unsettled week ahead
Unsettled week ahead
Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge