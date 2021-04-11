Fountain Valley Senior Center shuttle buses vandalized

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Valley Senior Center has had a tough year.

In March 2020, the senior center had to shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit still operated on reduced services delivering meals to seniors, taking them to appointments and hosting socially distanced gatherings in the parking lot.

The same month the senior center shut its doors, thieves starting vandalizing the nonprofit’s shuttle buses.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we had four vehicles whose gas lines were cut to siphon the fuel,” said Jolene Hausman, Fountain Valley Senior Center’s executive director.

Huasman said the four crimes happened in the span of two weeks. A different vehicle was hit each time, so she believes it was all done by the same person or group.

“We have filed police reports after every incident,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s really hard to catch someone unless you catch them in the act.”

For a while, the Fountain Police Department allowed the senior center to park its buses in the department’s lot at night. That solved the problem for a little bit. When the senior center moved the buses back to its own parking lot, the city of Fountain installed more lighting to help deter criminals.

“Fountain PD has increased patrols in our area, which I think has also helped decrease the amount of vandalism,” Hausman said.

But in March 2021, the thieves were back. This time, they came after the shuttles’ catalytic converters. Hausman said criminals stole two converters from two different vehicles.

“All told, it’s more than $6,000 of damage now for our vehicles during the pandemic when donations and just normal quirks of business is already down,” she said. “So it hits even harder.”

A similar crime pattern has been happening at another local nonprofit, Silver Key. 11 News previously reported thieves have stolen seven catalytic converters from Silver Key shuttle buses.

The Fountain Police Department said it has seen thefts like this increase during the pandemic.

“We have had fuel lines cut, and we’re believing it’s just purely theft of the fuel,” Lt. Mark Cristiani said. “Over at some apartment complexes on Mesa Ridge we’ve had a problem with that, and that probably occurred over the last three or four months.”

Cristiani said they don’t have any suspects in either case.

“We 100% need and want people to report all thefts from their vehicles, whether it’s inside their vehicle, whether it’s parts from their vehicle, license plates, anything taken from their car,” Cristiani said. “We believe that one crime leads to another crime in certain situations like that. If we can stop the vehicle thefts or the vehicle breaking into, then it’s easier for us to maybe combat other crimes in that area.”

Hausman said Fountain Valley Senior Center has about a dozen shuttles, so when one or two buses are out for repairs, it can affect the services the senior center provides.

“During these COVID times, it impacts us even more greatly because we’re under ‘Safer to Ride’ guidelines, so we can only have one to two passengers maximum per vehicle,” she said. “So we’re currently running more vehicles with less passengers, and every time one gets taken out of the rotation that could potentially be doctors’ appointments and COVID vaccine shots that have to get canceled, which is what we don’t want to see happen because we want to take everyone for a vaccine shot.”

Fountain Valley Senior Center is teaming up with Envida and Silver Key to help seniors get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. You can call 719-600-2221 to schedule a ride.

Hausman said it’s extremely disappointing when they’re not able to provide services for their seniors.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that seniors maintain some sense of normalcy during the pandemic, and it really interrupts our flow of business and being able to get people to dialysis and vaccine appointments,” she said.

If you know anything about who’s responsible for the shuttle bus vandalism, call Fountain police at 719-382-8555. You can make a donation to the Fountain Valley Senior Center online.

