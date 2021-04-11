Advertisement

Family escapes overnight house fire in northwest Colorado Springs

Fire trucks can be seen on a dark street in the Woodmen Valley area of Colorado Springs on...
Fire trucks can be seen on a dark street in the Woodmen Valley area of Colorado Springs on April 11, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly got a porch fire under control before it could spread to the rest of the house.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the 7300 block of Wynwood Terrace just after 3:20 Sunday morning.

“Upon their arrival, they found a fire outside of the building that was threatening the building/the home,” said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire did trigger the smoke alarms before crews arrived, Buttenwieser said.

“The good news is, the occupants did get out. Their smoke alarms sounded, and they were able to get out safely.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and were able to preserve the house.

“They [the family] should be able to return to their house once our fire crews are done making sure that there is no hidden fire or anything that would travel from the siding or deck into the home,” Buttenwieser said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

