A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at the Masters. He shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament.

He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under. It added to a four-shot lead over four players going into the final round. The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major. Chasing him will be Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris.

Rose is the only player with experience winning a major. Zalatoris is a Masters rookie. Matsuyama says he hopes to make Japan proud.

4/10/2021 7:30:17 PM (GMT -6:00)

