10 dumpster fires set across downtown Colorado Springs

Firefighters responding to one of nearly a dozen fires set in dumpsters in downtown Colorado...
Firefighters responding to one of nearly a dozen fires set in dumpsters in downtown Colorado Springs on April 11, 2021.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after allegedly going on a fire-starting spree in downtown Colorado Springs.

In all, police say the suspect set 10 dumpsters on fire and was going for an 11th when firefighters caught him.

An officer found the first dumpster ablaze in an alley behind the 200 block of North Tejon around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

“A few minutes later, other officers in the downtown area began finding similar fires in nearby alleyways,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Four fire engines responded to the separate scenes while police began scouring surveillance for a suspect.

“The suspect was located by CSFD while he was actively trying to set another fire,” police said.

The alleged arsonist has been identified as 42-year-old John Skidmore. Police say Skidmore admitted to starting all of the fires but wouldn’t say why. He faces multiple counts of arson and criminal mischief.

The fires remained contained to the dumpsters and caused no other damage.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

