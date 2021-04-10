Advertisement

Woman reportedly distracted by phone crashes car in Pueblo

Pueblo Police responded to the area near Jones Avenue and Brown Avenue early Saturday morning...
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police responded to the area near Jones Avenue and Brown Avenue early Saturday morning for a single-car crash.

Police say the car was driving East on Jones Avenue when it went off the road, took out a bus stop bench, then part of a wooden fence, then a chain link fence, and went across Brown Avenue before it stopped.

The driver was reportedly not injured or intoxicated at the time of the crash, but did admit to being on the phone. Witnesses told police another woman in the passenger seat left on foot, but the driver said she was alone.

The driver was cited for traffic violations.

