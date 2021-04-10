SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An organization that gives back so much to the community was targeted by a criminal Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

Despite the fact a van is clearly marked with the words, “The Arc Pikes Peak Region,” someone felt the need to steal it from a nonprofit that promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The van, a 2011 Toyota Sienna, is used to take people with disabilities to various events.

“We’re hoping that a viewer will spot our van and call the police department at (719) 444-7000,” Communications Manager for the Arc Pikes Peak Region wrote in a release. “Citizens with any information can also contact The Arc Pikes Peak Region at (719) 471-4800, ext. 111.”

