Police investigate car fire in Pueblo Saturday morning

By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for more information about a car fire that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area near South Bradford Avenue and West Miner Street in Pueblo. When they got to the area, they found a car had went off a steep embankment and was fully engulfed in flames. Pueblo fire department also responded.

No one was reportedly in the car at the time of the fire.

Officers say the Cadillac sedan did not have a license plate and the car was damgaged by the flames so officers could not get any more details.

If you have any information about this incident call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.

