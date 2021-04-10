Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

A man learned his fate on Friday after attacking eight people in Colorado Springs during a violent and disturbing stabbing spree.

11 News partner The Gazette is reporting 39-year-old Rene Miller was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder committed with extreme indifference back in February. He was hit with 20 years for each count.

At one point, Miller was facing 41 charges for the chaotic event that unfolded in the streets of Colorado Springs

During the early-morning hours of Jan. 13, 2020, Miller went on a 40-minute stabbing rampage across trails near America the Beautiful Park and downtown Colorado Springs. Some victims told police Miller went up to them and asked if they were Christian, according to arrest papers obtained by 11 News. When several victims replied “yes,” Miller reportedly licked his finger and rubbed the spit on their foreheads in the shape of a cross.

In one incident, a victim replied “no” when she was asked if she was a Christian by Miller. Miller then responded with, “I have to kill her,” according to the court documents. Miller sliced the ear of the woman and continued his incoherent rampage.

In another attack, a man was walking on E. Boulder Street just west of N. Tejon when Miller stabbed him seven times. This victim told officers Miller said, “I am Jesus Christ,” and asked if they had accepted him as their lord and savior. When the man said he was undecided and added he didn’t want to be licked, Miller started stabbing him. The victim told police he originally thought he was getting punched, but as Miller ran away he realized it was much worse. This particular victim needed a chest tube at the hospital after he was stabbed all over his body.

Another victim was in such bad shape, he was unresponsive when police went to interview him.

The stabbing spree ended when one of the victims and two other good Samaritans held Miller to the ground until police could get to the scene outside of the restaurant known as Tony’s.

Miller did not appear on camera at the court hearing, but he did address the family members of the victims. He said after he lost his own children, he also lost his mind before he attacked others in January of last year. But he also took responsibility for his actions, according to The Gazette.

