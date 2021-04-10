Advertisement

Man in the hospital after reportedly stabbing himself during arguement

By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in the hospital after reportedly stabbing himself in the stomach late Friday night.

Colorado SPrings police responded to a car parked outside a nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs on calls for a stabbing. Police say an arguement happened betweeen Joshua Hutchins and his wife, when he stabbed himseld in the stomach and threatend to do the same thing to her.

Mr. Hutchins later ran off and was found just east of where the stabbing happpened. He was reportedly taken to the hospital and went into surgery, but is expected to recover.

No one else was injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

