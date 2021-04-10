Advertisement

Man charged in spate of explosions outside ex-friend’s home

Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually...
Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually got video of an explosion around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at one Falleson Road home.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been charged with setting off explosives in another man’s yard and sending letters to neighbors warning that he planned to continue doing it.

James A. Pane, 50, of Rochester, is being held at least until a court hearing Tuesday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.’s office said.

Pane was arrested and made an initial court appearance after his home was searched Thursday. He faces charges including using an explosive to destroy property and mailing threatening communications.

The name of Pane’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available Saturday. A possible phone number for his home was disconnected.

Residents near Falleson Road reported hearing blasts between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2, according to a criminal court complaint. Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually got video of an explosion around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at one Falleson Road home; the images came from a doorbell surveillance camera at nearby houses and showed a reddish pickup truck near the Falleson Road house about a minute before the blast, the complaint says.

No injuries were reported.

A resident of the house then told investigators that he had had a falling-out with his longtime friend Pane and that Pane drove a maroon pickup, the complaint said. Investigators got surveillance video showing the truck leaving Pane’s house — a few blocks from the targeted home — minutes before the Feb. 2 explosion and heading onto Falleson Road.

Then, in late February and early March, residents of several nearby homes got anonymous letters saying the sender was at odds with a resident of the targeted house over money.

“I don’t mean to bother you people in this neighborhood,” the sender wrote but went on to say: “I will keep throwing bombs off in his yard until he pays. Call the cops they won’t catch me.”

Investigators found several recipients’ addresses listed on a piece of paper in Pane’s trash, and they discovered materials used to make the explosives at his home, according to the complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Rene Miller photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background photo from KKTV on...
Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint...
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
Great weekend!
Mild, Breezy Sunday
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in...
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles
In Wisconsin, lightning strike is a graphic reminder of, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support