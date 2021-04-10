Advertisement

Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 121-119 win when DeMar DeRozan’s tip attempt at the buzzer spun out.

Jokic posted his 54th career triple-double to help the Nuggets to their eighth straight victory. Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and reserve Monte Morris chipped in 21 as the Nuggets beat the Spurs for the second time in three nights.

Derrick White had 25 points for the sputtering Spurs. They’ve dropped five in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/9/2021 9:48:58 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Rene Miller photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background photo from KKTV on...
Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

Latest News

The team will be called the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Rocky Mountain Vibes filling 2021 roster with Mexican League farm players
Chicago Bulls' Shaquille Harrison, left, gets off a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie...
Nuggets sign guard Shaquille Harrison to bolster backcourt
2021 Denver Broncos NFL Draft hat
Denver Broncos unveil 2021 NFL draft hats
COLORADO ROCKIES
Gray takes no-hitter into 7th, Rockies beat D-Backs, 7-3