Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 121-119 win when DeMar DeRozan’s tip attempt at the buzzer spun out.

Jokic posted his 54th career triple-double to help the Nuggets to their eighth straight victory. Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and reserve Monte Morris chipped in 21 as the Nuggets beat the Spurs for the second time in three nights.

Derrick White had 25 points for the sputtering Spurs. They’ve dropped five in a row.

4/9/2021 9:48:58 PM (GMT -6:00)