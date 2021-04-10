Governor Polis warns about possible 4th wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is worried about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. He talked out what this could look like for the state in a press conference on Friday.

Cases and hospitalizations in Colorado are rising for residents 50 and under, but Governor Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s lead epidemiologist, hopes this trend can start to reverse as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the current COVID-19 numbers in your area, click here.

Governor Polis said in the press conference:

“Colorado has made tremendous progress vaccinating those 50 and older, which ensures our most vulnerable population has the protection they need, but we can’t stop there. Make sure to get the vaccine as soon as you’re able to, and until that happens, continue taking precautions to protect yourself, even if you think your age and health make you less likely to be hospitalized or lose your life. The end of this terrible pandemic is in sight, Colorado, but we can’t let our guard down now.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Enivorment is also urging people who are still on the waiting list for a vaccine to continue being cautious and protecting themselves from the virus.

“Until we get to a point where more Coloradans are vaccinated and cases are going down, we need to be cautious and continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing. We have the opportunity to blunt the impacts of this wave, but it’s going to take all of us doing what we can to protect ourselves and each other” said Dr. Herlihy.

